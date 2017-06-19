Governor announces support for NGO working for water in slums areas

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has announced to extend all possible support to a local NGO working on installation of a network of RO plants so as to provide potable water to the inhabitants of slums and remote areas across the country.

Talking to a delegation of Saylani Welfare International Trust led by Maulana Bashir Farooqi, he said government as well as people are indebted to philanthropists and relevant organizations working genuinely and with absolute sincerity to meet basic needs of resource- less sections.

Assuring that, he in his individual capacity too was committed to support the cause, Sindh Governor said the aspiration to serve people selflessly is a blessing that needed to be streamlined.

He appreciated that Saylani Trust was also working for economic empowerment of the downtrodden people besides working in health, education and provision for basic necessities as clean water.

The delegation that also included Muhammad Yousuf Lakhani, Amjad Chamadia, Muhammad Ghizal and Rafiq Suleiman informed the Governor that their organization was serving in 63 different sectors.

“Our focus is on marginalized sections with equal attention towards poverty stricken people based in remote parts of the country,” said Maulana Bashir Farooqui,

It was claimed that Saylani Welfare International Trust ensures regular audit of its accounts enhancing public confidence in terms of donation collection as well as transparent use of the same.

The delegation mentioned that Information Technology Laboratories have already been established in Karachi and Faisalabad while more are planned to be set up in other cities.