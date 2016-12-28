Government taking steps for protection of Human Rights

City Reporter

A national action plan has been prepared for the improvement and protection of the human rights. The present government is taking every possible step to ensure protection of human rights.

This was stated by the Director of the Ministry of Human Rights, Abdus Sattar, here on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the third day of the workshop organized here by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with a non- governmental organization (NGO).

Sattar pointed out that under the 18th constitutional amendment the provinces have been accorded autonomy.

“ We are working in collaboration with the provinces”, he further stated.

With regard to the human rights, Sattar pointed out that laws are there but because of lack of awareness these are not being implemented fully.

He said that for the ongoing workshop in Karachi, officials of various departments of the province have been invited for provision of awareness as well as the required training so that they could actively work for the protection of human rights in their respective fields.

Sattar regretted that many of the people are not aware of the legislation undertaken with regard to the human rights. He was of the view that in the presentday era the acquisition of knowledge has become easier and that people should take interest to be aware of the bills that have been adopted by the assembles.

Sattar pointed out that in the national action plan pertaining to human rights, work is being undertaken regarding the human rights of children, women as well as minorities.

Lectures were also delivered by Technical Adviser of the Ministry of Human Rights, Ms. Khadija Ali, and journalist Wusatullah Khan.