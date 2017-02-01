Government taking initiatives for environmental protection

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Environment, has said that Punjab government is taking initiatives while showing its keen interest in doing its best to save lives of the people hit by the impact of climate change. She expressed these views while chairing the launching ceremony of a report highlighting budget analyses of Punjab (2016-17), in particular reference to allocation against climate change adaptation.

The ceremony was organized by Oxfam and Indus Consortium under GROW Campaign here on Wednesday. The Provincial Minister acknowledged that GROW campaign has been instrumental in making the voice of small growers and women farmers heard at various levels. Experts, civil society representatives, farmers, academia and Parliamentarians also shared their concerns regarding climate change induced disasters and termed it a real threat to small farmers, especially women.

They viewed that agriculture was one of the pillars of Pakistan’s economy and major livelihood source of rural communities of Pakistan. It has a heavy reliance on Punjab province but current situation and vulnerability to agriculture and livestock sector due to climate change was hampering the progress of the sector. Aneela Bibi, research Associate Federal Ministry of Finance earlier presented the Key finding of Climate Changed focused budget analysis of Punjab.

According to the report, despite declining situation of agriculture in Pakistan, a mere 3.36 percent of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), or PKR 23,497 million, was allocated to agriculture for the year 2015-16. As a percentage of the total budget this has also been declining over recent years i.e. from 10.28 per cent in the year 2010-11 to current levels.

The report further elaborated that tackling climate change was also under-resourced as only 0.15 percent of the PSDP allocated to this urgent priority responsible for causing hundreds of lost lives and billions of lost dollars every year in Pakistan.

The PSDP allocation for 2015-16 amounted to PKR 1,055 million. Haibat Ali Khan, Chief Environment (PPH) Planning & Development Department of Punjab said that in the budget allocation process; utmost importance to be given to small farmer’s issue by ensuring developmental projects for rural community’s participation.

Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, Coordinator Provincial Steering Committee, Prof. Dr. Sajid Rasheed Ahmad, Principal, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES), Waseem Ahmed Cheema, Director EPA, Muhammad Mehmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Kiran Simon and Jamshaid Fareed from Indus Consortium also expressed their views during the ceremony.