Government introduces scheme to help promote research culture: Zubair

Governor distributes laptops

Larkana

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here on Sunday distributed laptops among 153 university students under Prime Minister’s laptop scheme.

The laptops were distributed among students of CMC Larkana, BADC Larkana, Benazir Institute of Nursing & Community Health Larkana and Post-Graduate students of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana.

The laptops were received from the Higher Education Commission under the ‘Prime Minister’s National Program for the Provision of Laptops to Talented Students’.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony at the main campus of SMBBMU, the Governor said it was the wisdom and vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who introduced this scheme for the students to facilitate students and help promote research culture.

He also announced cash prizes and lunch at Governor House Karachi for top ten achievers of HEC laptop scheme. On the occasion, Muhammad Zubair announced to construct a 500-bed university hospital under PM’s program very soon.

The Governor, who is also the chancellor of public sector universities, promised that he would play his role to get two recently recognised colleges by PMDC and PNC notified by the federal government.

SMBBMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Ghulam Asghar Channa also spoke on the occasion. PML-N Sindh President Advocate Babu Sarfaz Khan Jatoi, Senator Nehal Hashmi, Shah Muhammad Shah, Registrar SMBBMU Larkana Professor Afsar Bhutto, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Khasif Ali Tipu, SSP Larkana Umer Tufail, Teaching faculty of the University, Abdul Samad Bhatti and a large number of students were present.—APP