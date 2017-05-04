Government fully committed to improve blood safety standards in country: Tariq

‘Ground Breaking’ ceremony of Islamabad Regional Blood Centre

Staff Reporter

Dr. Tariq Fazal Choudhry, Minister of State for CA&DD performed the ‘Ground Breaking’ ceremony of the Islamabad Regional Blood Center. The Center would be constructed and equipped with the support of the German Government through KFW-German Development Bank, amounting to Rs. 175 million (Euro 1.6 million). The government of Germany was represented in the ceremony by Dr. Henning Plate, Head of Division Afghanistan/Pakistan, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development (BMZ), Germany and Country Director KfW, Mr Wolfgang Moellers. Also present on the occasion were Additional Secretary CADD Dr. Jamal Yousaf, Prof. Hasan Abbas Zaheer, Project Director, Safe Blood Transfusion Programme, Dr. Masuma Zaidi, CoordinatorHealth Sector, KfW and Zahid Mahmood Team Leader EPOS. Other participants included representatives of licensed blood banks in Islamabad, stakeholders and media representatives.

The Islamabad Center is among the 15 Regional Blood Centers (RBCs) are being developed / upgraded in the Phase II of the project. In addition, up to 30 hospital blood banks will also be renovated/equipped through the German government grant worth Rs.1.1 Billion (10 million Euros). Earlier in the Phase I a nationwide network of 10 RBCs and up-gradation of 59 existing hospital based blood banks was successfully developed with Rs. 1.8 billion (15 million Euros).

Speaking on the occasion the CADD Minister expressed his gratitude to the German Government for the gift of a Blood Center to the people of the Islamabad. He appreciated the presence of the visiting German delegation in the ceremony. The Minister stated that the present government is fully committed to improve the blood safety standards in the country and the development of a model Regional Blood Center in Islamabad will go a long way in achieving this goal. The Minister appealed to the local population especially the youth to donate voluntary blood on a regular basis to sustain the new Islamabad Center. The Minister also acknowledged Prof. Zaheer for his leadership and commitment in steering the Blood Project with exemplary zeal and devotion. To consolidate the gains of the project, the Minister requested the German government to support another round of funding and develop 10 more RBCs in the country.

The German delegation leader, Mr. Plate congratulated the Minister and Secretary for their keen interest in the implementation of the Blood Project in their region and appreciated the government’s commitment to improve access to safe blood.