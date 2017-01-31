Government extending all out incentives to new investors

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ch. Sher Ali Khan has said that Punjab government is providing all out incentives and conducive atmosphere to the new investors in the mining industry for exploration of new mineral reserves in the province. A renowned mining sector International German company Furgo has recently been assigned to conduct comprehensive survey of mining reserves of the province so as to enable Punjab government to get authentic data, assessment report along with possibilities for exploring oil, gas and mineral reserves for future excavation. The company will also submit its report to the Punjab government regarding its work on the second phase for exploring mineral reserves at Chiniot and adjoining areas.

Ch. Sher Ali Khan stated this while presiding over a meeting in this regard, here today. The minister said that Punjab government has devised an effective strategy for institutional restructuring of Mines and Minerals department in a bid to promote private investment in this sector, developing mineral resources with skills training and capacity building for maximizing the mineral productivity. He said Punjab is blessed with abundant mining potential and reserves with one of the world ‘s largest rock salt deposits along with coal, iron ore, gypsum, lime stone and 32 other minerals excavated from different areas if the province. Provincial government is endeavouring to introduce research based infrastructural reforms with ultra modern mining technologies to give Mines and Minerals department a market based new outlook.

A foreign consultancy firm is helping the Punjab government restructuring its mines and minerals department, creating an authority to give collective wisdom to it, he added. The minister said that different ideas and suggestions are under consideration related to reinstatement to mining department on new lines keeping in view the needs of Industry. Ch Sher Ali Khan said time has come to update and develop mining resources and its process according to latest trends with the support of professional, skilled and technical people using modern technology for revamping this so far neglected but important sector. He directed the concerned officers to keep abreast of the latest trends in mining and make the best out of the international suggestions presented by foreign consultancy firm and mining experts.