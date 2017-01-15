Government endeavouring to provide best educational facilities to students of minorities

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that Punjab Government is endeavoring to provide latest and state of the art educational facilities to intelligent students of minorities, being equal citizens of Pakistan and as important for the development and progress of our country as other communities. Under Punjab Chief Minister’s special Educational Initiative, minority students are also being provided laptops, educational scholarships, IT and skills training along with best possible educational facilities.

He stated this during his address in laptops distribution ceremony among 54 Sikh students at Gurduwara Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib arranged by Provincial Higher Education Department. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani, MPAs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Kanji Ram, parents, officers of district administration, leaders and representatives of Sikh community were also present on this occasion. Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that minorities are playing a pivotal role in the progress of the country and their talented students are serving the country in every sphere of life. Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani said that Government Gurunanak Degree College for Boys Nankana Sahib will be upgraded within a year and a well equipped library will also be established in Gurduwara Janum