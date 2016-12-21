Government endeavouring to improve energy, water situation

Salim Ahmed

A two-Day “All Pakistan DICE Energy and Water 2016” with theme “Conserve Energy and Water for Green Pakistan” arranged by Centre for Energy, Research and Development (CERAD) University of Energy and Technology Lahore concluded at main campus today . Provincial Minister for Mines and Mineral Ch. Sher Ali Khan was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

While talking to the participants he said that Punjab government is endeavoring to improve the situation of energy and water through mega projects by utilizing all available resource. It has also been included in the priority list of tasks for the welfare of masses. He also stated that industry in suffered due to shortage of energy and increasing demand of it is also challenging for the government.

The minister termed CPEC as great blessing for Pakistan to overcome the issues specifically energy crisis. All stakeholders particularly academia should come forwarded to provide the technical assistance to energy and water concerned public offices.

He appreciated the remarkable input of UET for country by producing practitioners in engineering and others scientific sectors. Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that industry and agriculture, the major segments of progress are completely dependent on energy and water, which are the Core needs for development.