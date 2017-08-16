Government committed to providing conducive environment to youth: Baligh

200 students leave for Hungary

Staff Reporter

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday organized here a send-off ceremony for 200 Pakistani students selected for ‘Stipendium Hungaric-um Scholarship’ under the Higher Education and Scientific Exchange Program-me.

Out of 200 scholarships, 125 scholarships have been awarded for BS studies, 50 for MS studies and 25 for PhD programmes.

The selected students belong to various disciplines including Computer Science, Engineering, Business Administration and Management, Social Sciences, Physical Sciences, Petroleum Geo engineering, Earth Sciences, Applied Economics, Biology, Nursing and Patient Care, and Chemistry.

These Pakistani students will acquire higher education in different Hungarian universities including University of Debrecen, University of P‚cs, E”tv”s Lorand University, Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Sz‚chenyi Istv n University, University of Duna£jv ros, University of Miskolc, and E”tv”s Lorand University to name a few.

The ceremony was also attended by Mr Szabo Istvan, Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan, Azizullah, Parliamentary Secretary, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Dr G. Raza Bhatti, Acting Executive Director HEC, Waseem S. Hashmi Syed, Adviser (HRD) HEC, representatives European Union, HEC scholars and their parents.

Mr Nandor Mullner, a Hungarian student, studying at International Islamic University Islamabad also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Education Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman, as a chief guest congratulated the students selected for scholarships and urged them to fully utilize the opportunity of acquiring education in Hungary.

He said that the Government of Pakistan is committed to providing conducive environment to Pakistani youth.

“The Government has remarkably increased funding for tertiary education,” he said, adding that the number of out-of-school children has also dropped down considerably.

Describing the background of Higher Education and Scientific Exchange Programme, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said the Programme, launched by HEC Pakistan and Hungary’s Ministry of Human Capacity was initially launched for three years and 80 students were sent under the programme last year.