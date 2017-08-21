Government awards 2500 Laptops to AIOU students

City Reporter

Government has awarded 2500 laptops to PhD, M.Phil and MS students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) under the Prime Minister’s youth scheme.

The scheme is being implemented on country-wide basis in accordance with the criteria, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a laptops’ distribution ceremony, said a news release on Sunday.

At first stage, students of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received the award and later the distribution took place among the students of Multan, AJK andLahore.

The students of Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Gilgit will also receive the same this month. It was the third consecutive phase that University’s students were included in PM’s scheme. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui reiterated his pledge to develop the University as a Center of research-based activities.

He appreciated the hard work of the students, stating that they desired the honour. The university, he said received spectacular distinction among the country’s educational institutions in term of enrollment that reached to 1.3 million, among those 56 percent are females, mostly belonged to remote regions.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui shared with the laptops’ recipients the University’s academic achievements in the recent years, particularly developing it as research-based institution.

They have published twelve brand new journals and arranged twenty-one national and international conferences during last two and half years. Special focus was also laid on professional development, students’ support system and revision of curriculum. Qualitative improvement was brought about in admission, examination and books’ mailing system.