Government and masses

Nida Kifayat

Via Email

There is no fool like a Pakistani. Whenever a government comes

to power, it forthwith declares that it is determined to make the masses prosperous. The masses go delirious with hopes. But when the government’s tenure is over the masses find they are more miserable than ever before. Every government makes promises but emulates the conduct of its predecessor. A poor country is a country where the masses are very poor but a small minority is fabulously rich. The rich man’s surplus becomes a problem for him. His stomach cannot consume it. The ceilings, floors, walls of his house are lavishly decorated with highly expensive objects. The house radiates splendour. In our own poor land, you can see billions of rupees hanging on walls of the houses of people who have money to burn yet starvation continues to flourish in our country and world. Obviously, there is something dangerously pathological about the lust of the eye and stomach.