CHAIRING a meeting of PML (N) parliamentary party, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, gave an overview of the development projects completed or being executed in different sectors including energy and infrastructure. Realizing the importance of good governance in transferring the benefits of economic gains to the common man, the Prime Minister also stated that the government is working on governance reforms, which is a long process, admitting that it is facing opposition from different segments in implementation of these reforms.

No doubt the status quo suits the elements having vested interests or the ones who breed on corruption but if the government is really interested to see the fruits of its economic agenda reaching the common man, it will have to take some important decisions to bring improvement in the working of institutions so that they could deliver much to the expectations of the people. One of the main institutions required for good governance is a competent, neutral and honest bureaucracy. For ordinary citizens, it is civil servants who are most germane to their daily life. However, it is regrettable that our civil services system and processes did not adapt to changed circumstances. They remained frozen in time and were unresponsive to the people’s needs and aspirations. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal had initiated the process of bringing reforms to bureaucracy and also held different seminars in different cities in order to get input from different segments of the society. Nobody knows as to what happened or hampered the process but those in the government circles will have to understand that it is the quality, robustness and responsiveness of the institutions that can transmit social and economic policies. We have no doubt in saying that despite difficult times the incumbent government has very successfully implemented its economic reforms agenda and it is the result of those reforms that the economic growth reached 5.28 percent during the current fiscal year and world financial institutions appreciating the economic performance of the country. However, trickle down effects of this development will only been seen when we will also restructure the public service delivery institutions without taking into account any expediency. The process could be started by depoliticizing police as we have seen in KP and further ensuring that the people get speedy and inexpensive justice from courts. We are confident that the way the PM has implemented its economic reforms agenda, he will also make serious efforts towards institution building to bring a genuine change to the life of the people. Before completion of his term, we also expect the PM to fulfil his promise of bringing the tribal areas into the national mainstream as their integration is of vital importance for overall peace, security and prosperity of the country.

