Gov offers Eid prayers at Old Polo Ground

City Reporter

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, offered Eid ul Fitr prayers at the Gulshan-i-Jinnag (Old Polo Ground) here on Monday. Deputy Mayor of Karachi, Arshad Vohra, Commissioner Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, diplomats from Muslim countries and elite of the city also offered Eid Namaz with Governor Sindh.

Later, the Governor exchanged Eid greetings with the people. Talking to media Governor Sindh was of the view that the incidents of Parachinar, Quetta and killing of four policemen in Karachi were part of the move on the part of the terrorists to destabilize peace.

However, he expressed the determination that such elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs and that terrorism would be rooted out from the country.

The political and military leadership is determined to continue the operation till the elimination of last terrorist.