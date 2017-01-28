Muhammad Ashiq

Muzaffargarh

In a statement given in Islamabad, our atomic scientist has lamented that he created the nuclear bomb but it is unfortunate that when time came for doing more for the country, he was thrown out of the system by some foreign hands. Otherwise, he said, he had plans ready to rid the country of load-shedding (currently 12 hours a day in Muzaffargarh only), implement 100% child education in modern curricula (as opposed to madrassas), and promote manufacturing industries in the country. He said he could do these things because the feat of producing the bomb only utilized 15% of his total capabilities.

In a way, the most revered Qadeer Khan is speaking the truth. It is the right type of personnel we need who would honestly work for the country, which has tremendous hidden assets, by using them in the proper way. We are bogged down in the treacherous scheming of a colonial-style setup which does nothing but cares about its own perks and privileges in collusion with outside powers denying the benefits of development and progress to the people of our own country. One does not know when our country will get out of this Gordian knot.