Google honours Sadequain on his 87th birthday

Karachi

Continuing its tradition, Google on Friday paid tribute to one of the most renowned painter and finest calligrapher from Pakistan; Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi on his 87th birthday who is known for producing some of the most beautiful murals. Google has a tradition of honouring famous names from various fields. Google marks birthdays and pays tributes on death anniversaries through fascinating doodles.

It always comes as a surprise to open the search engine and see your favourite artist, scientist or academic staring back at you through a colourful doodle. Sadequain Naqqash, as he was commonly referred to, was born to a family of calligraphers in British India. His calligraphic style is appreciated across South Asia. Many of Pakistan’s most important buildings – State Bank, Frere Hall Karachi, Punjab University, Mangla Dam – are embellished with his breathtaking murals. Even buildings across the border, such as Aligarh Muslim University and Islamic Institute in Delhi are adorned with his calligraphies and paintings. His renowned artworks include Treasures of Time, Bull in Artists Studio, Saga of Labour, The Last Supper, Quest of Knowledge, Earth and Heavens and many more. One of his most famous works is his mural that he painted for the head office of the State Bank of Pakistan in 1961.

The painting, titled ‘Treasures of Time’, shows the intellectual progress of mankind from the time of Socrates to Iqbal. The painting shows various scholars, intellectuals, thinkers and scientists from different eras. Another one of his famous works is his mural painted on the ceiling of the Frere Hall in Karachi.

The artwork is titled Arz-o-Samawat (Earth and the Heavens) and is of importance to his fans as it was his last piece of work before his death. Sadequain dedicated this artwork to the citizens of Karachi but unfortunately, the famed artist died before he could complete it.—INP