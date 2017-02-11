Good teachers must for quality education: Jam Mehtab

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that quality education lies with qualified and competent teachers and unless we have good teachers training institutions, we can not produce good teachers.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Teachers Training Institutes under Public Private Partnership ( PPP) Framework here in Tuqluq House on Friday. Secretary Education Schools Jamal Mustafa Syed, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui from IBA Sukkur, Dr. Saeed Ahmed Ghani from IBA Karachi and representatives of IQRA University, AKU ,SZABIST and others officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed many measures how to improve teachers training institutions as well teachers teaching capabilities including curriculum because the participants of the meeting were agreed upon that the three components were more important and unless and until they were not enhanced and improved, nothing could be achieved.

The Minister for E&L Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar reiterated his commitment that Sindh Government was serious to provide improved delivery services in education sector to all children across the province and for the purpose we had sought the cooperation of private sector.

He added, ‘ CM Sindh has approved to establish Sindh Curriculum Authority and it will enable us to design curriculum upto the modern needs and to run the SCA ,the eligible and competent persons will be hired from open market.