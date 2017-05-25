Good example by Kanyakumari

Here comes an interesting story on “the practice of sanitation.” Sometime ago, I had been working in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, India. I as an English trainer was with a famous Christian school located in Kaliyakkavilai in Kanyakumari district, India. I was used to visiting many interesting places nearby. Of course, all these areas like Kaliyakkavilai, Marthandam, Nagercoil and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, India are being inhabited mostly by Tamils and Keralites. The interesting fact is that I was always finding the roads and streets “spotless,” free of human waste [I am not talking about filth on the streets]. I mean 100 per cent sanitary conditions prevalent in these areas like Marthandam and Kaliyakkavilai. Even the kids or children are not being allowed to defecate in the open. It is their inborn culture and their inherent habit that have developed all these good things on the hygienic front.

The neighbouring Indian state of Kerala has now achieved many milestones in matters of keeping the environment clean. The people and authorities in Kerala, Marthandam, Kaliyakkavilai and Kanyakumari have set a fine example that is worthy of emulation by others.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related