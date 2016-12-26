Gomal Zam dam employees not paid salary for 15 months

Peshawar

The various employees of Gomal Zam Dam project are denied payment of salaries from last 15 months despite assurances from high ups of Irrigation Department and Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan.

Talking to media here, Qanongo Sultan Muhammad, Patwaris Sona Khan, Muhammad Afazl and Nawaz Gul said that they were working with the dam project from last several years but from last 15 months they are deprived of their salaries.

They said that the department of Irrigation received a sum of Rs. 25 million for the payment of salaries but still they are being denied of salaries, adding that Commissioner DI Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tank and other high officers of Irrigation department assured them of clearing their dues but all in vein.—APP