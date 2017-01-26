Goldmoney turns Shariah-compliant

Toronto

Goldmoney has announced that Goldmoney Network accounts and Wealth Holdings have been endorsed as Shari’ah-compliant by the Shariah Supervisory Board of Amanie Advisors. The Islamic consultancy issued the fatwa in accordance with the Shari’ah Standard on Gold set by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) and developed in cooperation with the World Gold Council.

“Our platform democratizes access to 100% reserved and allocated gold-based savings, payments, and investment solutions, and provides citizens worldwide with the choice to save and transact in a global money that protects their purchasing power and safeguards their wealth,” said Josh Crumb, chief strategy officer of Goldmoney Inc. “We implement global best practices in account security, regulatory oversight, and compliance, and are committed to providing current and prospective clients with full platform transparency.”

“As a company with an increasingly global client base, our compliance with Shari’ah law is an important step in our growth, enabling us to expand our offerings to the Islamic market,” said Roy Sebag, CEO of Goldmoney Inc.—Agencies