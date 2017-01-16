‘Going to schools in this chilly weather is no less than a nightmare’

Isn’t this time govt should reconsider December holidays?

Zubair Qureshi

It kept raining all day Sunday with brief intervals and the Met office has forecast more such days of rains and winds. With change in global weather phenomenon, December is no longer cold for last few years and there is an increasing demand by teachers, students and their parents that the government should announced first ten days of January, as winter vacation, instead of last week of December.

Isn’t this the time the government should reconsider winter holidays schedule and declare January to be the right month for that? Pakistan Observer leant this during a survey in the federal capital here on Sunday. Khalid Hussain, a resident of G-9/4 government quarters works as a steno in Federal Secretariat is a father of three school goings kids, two boys in grade 5 and 6 and a girl in grade 9. When asked he agreed and said that his daughter goes to school by bus and he had a motorbike to drop his sons at the Model school in F-8/4. It is quite an ordeal first to drop the children at school in F-8 and then go to the office. These are rainy days of gushing winds and your heart goes out to see your children braving the strong winds and holding on to you on the bike. Fatima, (name changed on her request) a mother of two smaller kids, Abdullah and Ahmed both studying at the Naval Complex E-8 Model School as she herself is a teacher there also requested the authorities and the decision makers to reconsider annual winter holidays schedule. I have to get up early in the morning and it is bitter chill these days at that time. Then I prepare breakfast for both of my kids. Sometime due to low gas pressure we leave house without breakfast, she said. “Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are taking keen interest in the uplift of education sector in the federal capital they should also think along these lines,” she said. Besides Khalid and Fatima, a majority of the federal capital’s residents agreed to the idea that holidays should be announced in the month of January instead of December every year. Children too expressed their dismay at the government’s ‘cold’ attitude towards them by opening schools in this harsh weather. “Many of my class fellows live in neighbouring villages and have to travel long distance to attend school which is in the urban area. They either come by Suzuki van or local public transports. The very thought of boarding on a van early in the morning in this harsh weather sends shivers down my spine,” said Nauman a student of a local federal government college. ‘Going to schools in this chilly weather in no less than a nightmare,’ he said.

Meanwhile, a number of teachers and parents of students have demanded the government should have announced extension in the winter vacation as weather has turned chilly. “We are facing acute low gas pressure and preparing breakfast for children early in the morning is not possible,” said Fakhra Batool a mother of three school going children. In view of the persistent cold and difficult conditions the residents of the federal capital are facing the government should have reviewed its earlier notification of winter vacation from Dec 25 to Dec 31. Going to school under these harsh conditions is not an easy task and the federal directorate should announce a couple of holidays until temperature turns normal, she said.