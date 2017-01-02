Going global: IBA hosts int’l conference

Karachi

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi organized the Academic Track of the 3rd International Conference on Marketing (IBAICM 2016) at the University of Malaya (UM), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Themed ‘Bottom of Pyramid: Emerging Markets’, the conference was co-hosted by the IBA Karachi, oldest business school outside North America and University of Malaya- the oldest university in Malaysia. Attached with this email, please find the press release and pictures for the conference.

Distinguished academics from leading international universities graced the conference with their deep insightful keynote sessions, namely Prof. Dr. Russel Belk, Schulich School of Business, York University, Canada; Prof. Dr. Güliz Ger-Director Center for Research in Transitional Societies, Bilkent University, Turkey; Prof. Dr. Amna Kirmani, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Consumer Psychology and Professor of Marketing, University of Maryland; Prof. Dr. Harvinder Singh Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Dubai.—PR