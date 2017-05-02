GOIC, Chinese delegation discuss industrial cooperation

Doha

The Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting hosted a meeting with a delegation from China’s Ningxia province at Goic’s headquarters in Doha recently to discuss ways to promote industrial cooperation.

The Chinese delegation was led by vice governor Wang Heshan and included several provincial officials and representatives of the economic and commercial attache’s bureau at the Chinese embassy in Qatar.

Goic assistant secretary general for Industrial Projects Sector Dr Ali bin Hamed al-Mulla and Goic assistant secretary general for Industrial Information and Studies Shamlan H O al-Jeheidli, as well as heads of departments received members of the delegation, who were briefed by al-Mulla on a presentation on Goic.

Al-Mulla said “Goic supports any Gulf-Chinese cooperation initiative” and reiterated Goic’s “readiness to cooperate” with Chinese counterparts in promoting the Gulf industrial sector and strengthening relationships between GCC countries and China.

Heshan, who commended Goic for its key role, presented an overview of the China-Arab States Expo 2017 to be held in Ningxia on September. He also asked for Goic’s support in inviting representatives from GCC chambers of commerce and industry to participate in the event.

Al-Jeheidli listed the services that Goic can provide "to guarantee the exhibition's success," such as inviting corporations and institutions through chambers of commerce or the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC), which shares "a strong relationship" with Goic.