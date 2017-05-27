‘God’ Sachin blesses his devotee

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Dubai

Virat Kohli’s team in the forthcoming Champions Trophy in England will witness the waving of India tri-colour by one of its fans.

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary is travelling to UK with his new passport issued to him last month.

Sudhir Kumar has been one of Sachin Tendulkar’s greatest fans and has been granted UK visas (within three days), which he applied in fast-track by paying Rs. 26,000 (the rate for normal mode is Rs. 7,500).

Interestingly, he attached a letter from his God (Sachin Tendulkar) for the visa.

“I am writing to confirm that Mr. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary has been an ardent supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and has become an unofficial mascot of the team due to his enthusiasm”, Sachin has said in a general letter, a copy of the same is with this Reporter.

“He has also been one of my greatest fans and has never expected anything in return for the adulation he has showered on me”.

“His commitment has been relentless and whenever the team is on tour, he goes to great lengths to be present for the games at his own expense”.

“It is unfortunate that someone from a modest background, who is supporting Indian cricket without accepting any help from the players, is made to face numerous hardships to enable him to follow his passion”.

“I hope on my behest you will extend your co-operation to Sudhir Kumar as required by him”, Sachin has said in this letter.

Sudhir’s expenses in England will be born by Fever 104 FM Radio.

Sudhir Kumar was present when Sachin’s entire family witnessed the new bio-pic movie in a theatre (PVR Versowa, Mumbai) on Wednesday.

“It is an amazing movie”, he said over telephone. The movie is being released on Friday.