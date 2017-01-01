God-conscious society

Shakeel Ghouri

Digri, Mirpurkhas

The most fundamental belief that Islam promotes is that this whole universe is created by Allah who is the Master and the Owner of everything that is present between earth and skies. He is not only the Creator but also the Nourisher and the Sustainer of everything. Islam reminds people that one day, they have to return to their Creator. And a day will come when the whole humanity will be presented in His court where they will be accounted for their deeds. According to the Islamic teachings, at the day of judgement Allah will reward those who spent their lives in accordance to His guidance and those who ignored the injunctions will face punishment.

To believe that Allah is the Creator and He desires man to live life on this earth according to His will and injunctions necessitates the provision of that guidance which is indispensable to lead a God-fearing and God-conscious life. That guidance has been provided to humanity through His noble messengers. Every messenger has invited man to understand this fact that life is not without reason and that Creator desires man to be conscious of His presence and lead his life in accordance with His will and orders. If we put our prejudices aside— ponder over these facts, it becomes abundantly clear that the discretion which man has been provided with, is the real test of his piety and God-consciousness. Regarding discretion He has provided with, a person has two options.

First, one can do whatever his/her own selfish desires, worldly benefits and personal inclinations might force him/her to do. This is the use of his discretion in accordance with his own will. It happens when one is totally unconscious of the Creator and His injunctions. This is a wrong, narrow and destructive approach. Because the one who has no fear in his/her heart of his Creator and Master, his/her deeds will be riddled with greed, bias, contempt, grudge, cruelty and dishonety. He/she will be easily deceived by anything that might provide temporary benefits. Such a person will be unmindful to the feelings and aspirations of others. His/her propensity to remain oblivious towards Allah will prompt him to do many sins and wrong deeds which will be destructive not only for him/her but for others at large.

Secondly, a person can lead his life according to the will of Allah. Such a person is God-conscious. One who does so, will be prepared to sacrifice his own desires and sensations that instigate him to commit wrong. He/she does not use his discretion in an arbitrary and undefined way. Rather, every deed, thought and decision will be a well-calculated one. An unbiased observation will surely lead one to conclude that God-consciousness instils many lofty characteristics in man. One who is God-conscious will be honest, truthful, hospitable, generous, fearless, broadminded, sympathetic, confident, tolerant, thankful and humanitarian.

There should be no doubt that Islam inculcates all these above mentioned glorious characteristics in man only when he/she constantly reminds the fact that he/she is the creature of a Great Creator: Allah almighty. Pakistan is a state where majority’s religion is Islam. After reading this one must make a sincere effort to understand the reasons of evils that are widespread in our society.