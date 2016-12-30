Gobal HR Award for HM Sultan Qaboos

Observer Report

The Oslo-based Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and International Law (AECHRIL) conferred Arab International Award 2016 on His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

This, the organisation said, is in recognition of His Majesty the Sultan’s great efforts and noble contributions in the field of enhancing and promoting human rights at the local, Arab and international levels.

HH Sayyid As’ad Bin Tariq Al Said received the award from AECHRIL Secretary General Aihan Jaf when he was received in Tariq’s office on Monday.

AECHRIL was established in 2006 in Norway as an initiative from those with experiences in human rights issues. It is a non-government and non-profit organisation with interest in defending and promoting natural, religious and legal human rights in the Middle East and Arab societies.

It stands for development and promotion of respect for human rights and abolition of sectarian, religious, national, ethnic and racial discrimination.