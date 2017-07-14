Go for potential rewards

Border tension with neighbouring countries will always carry a sharp bite. However, mutual understanding coupled with bigger plans will come up with potential rewards later. And going for the latter one should dawn on all the countries grappling with border tension. It is simple logic and it is all about mathematics and arithmetic. My native areas [located in Tamil Nadu, India] like Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and Kanyakumari are home to the vast agricultural activities like growing banana crops and paddy fields. A verbal duel/quarrel among the farmers over fencing the areas/fields under agricultural activities is common in these areas like Tuticorin and Kanyakumari. But mutual understanding or any sense of helping tendency will go a long way in the matters of safeguarding the interests of the farming community and the agricultural produce as a whole.

As the time has been wearing on, many Asian countries have long been left in the midst of unnecessary tension and problems. The fact is that these countries are devoid of far-sighted vision and great intellect. In a nutshell, warlike foreign policy must be avoided at all costs.

The synopsis is that the Himalayan countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan and China are in great possession of wealth, natural assets and intellect [the major rivers are rising from the Himalayas]. To achieve a lot, these Himalayan countries should go beyond border tension and unnecessary controversy. With strong strategies, great intellect and accurate blueprints in hand, the Himalayan countries such as India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan and China will emerge victorious, both politically and economically.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

