Go for a firm response

THOUGH a comprehensive and in-depth response from the National Security Committee to the new American strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia is yet to come, Federal Cabinet debated the issue on Tuesday and the Foreign Office issued a preliminary reaction broadly outlining the position of Pakistan on issues covered in the US policy statement. The main element of preliminary response is enumeration of Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war against terror, need for addressing root causes of terrorism and extremism including festering dispute of Jammu & Kashmir and the need for peaceful resolution of the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan. The US policy is a clear indication that Washington is bracing for yet another war against Afghanistan, which is surely aimed at consolidating its hold on the country and to exploit its resources under the pretext of ‘payback’ time. The United States has not won before and is highly unlikely to secure the desired victory but it is quite obvious that its success depends on multi-dimensional cooperation from Pakistan. Regrettably, Pakistan has been extending undue favours to the United States and in return received all sorts of abuses and allegations, which is again manifest in the new strategy. It is Pakistan that fought the war against terror on the forefront saving interests of the global community but dividends have been reserved for India and that too at the cost of national security and stability of Pakistan. This is mainly because Pakistan has always been taken as granted due to self-serving policies and decisions of our political and military policy-makers. It is all the more worrying that at a time when the country was required to demonstrate unity and lobby for securing its interests when the policy was under review, nothing significant was done diplomatically to fight Pakistan’s case with the US administration or Capitol Hill. However, they say it is never too late to mend and we must get united against unending insults to the country despite its all-encompassing contribution in the war against terror. History would not forgive our policy and decision-makers if, like Musharraf era, they succumbed to the undue foreign pressure on one call. It is time we review the nature of our cooperation with the United States in the war against terror especially the logistic and intelligence support and forge closer ties with countries in Asia particularly China and the Russian Federation.

