GM Centaurus Mall felicitates Pak team for victory over India

Islamabad

Upon successful victory of Pakistani Cricket team, General Manager Centaurus mall, Commodore Irfan ul Haque (R) congratulated Pakistani team for its tremendous triumph over Indian team and has invited Pakistani team to visit The Centaurus mall upon their arrival to Pakistan. He further announced cash prices and gifts for Pakistani team for making the nation proud in Holy month of Ramadan. The Centaurus Management always strives best to facilitate and promote Pakistani asset and talent at national as well as international level.—PR