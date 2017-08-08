Hundreds of Tharis appeared to be part of future energy projects

Staff Reporter

To cater the need for a quality human resource from Thar and building the required skills for future coal-based energy projects, hundreds of candidates appeared here in a written test for a three-years Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) Program initiated by Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL).

The test was conducted at a Government Higher Secondary School, Islamkot where 611 candidates appeared in the test. A total of 1900 applicants applied online for the test out of which 1100 applicants were short listed based on a set eligibility criterion.

1100 candidates were invited to submit all required relevant documents out of which admit cards for the test was issued to 619 candidates. Top 60 candidates will be called for interviews after which the top 30 candidates will be selected for the program.

Manohar Kumar, a candidate from Islamkot was of the view that he would like to serve in the future energy projects of Thar as this is going to nurture our capacity as a quality technical workforce.

Another candidate from Chachro, Kishore Lal said that the selection process is transparent and he has come all the way from the far-flung area of Tharparkar to become part of the selection process.

According to a press release, EPTL has introduced the program in an electrical discipline where successful Thari candidates will avail 100 per cent scholarship program.

Ahsan Zafar Syed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the EPTL, said that the objective of this program was to build technical skills and prepare a quality human resource for technical employment opportunities at future projects of Thar Coal.

“All the process has been made transparent and meritorious where every candidate hailing from any socioeconomic background should compete for a level playing process,” he said.

Providing details of the program, Khurram Mahmood, Manager Human Resource said, EPTL will sponsor a batch of 30 young Thari students to undertake this comprehensive program in a reputable technical institute and duly registered with Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE).

Having passed minimum matriculation (Science) passed from district Tharparkar in grade B or above was the criteria set for the candidates who were aged between 15 to 20 years of age, said Khurram. EPTL is setting up a first ever 660MWs power plant from indigenous Thar coal reserves at Thar Block II of Taulka Islamkot of district Tharparkar by getting supply from Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

It is expected that only Thar Coal block II will have power generation of up to 4000MWs with several power plants to be set up as mine mouth power projects.