Glyphosate becomes important herbicide in global agriculture

Ahmer Hassan

Plant pests and weeds have presented a challenge to farmers ever since people began to cultivate crops. Many weed species can easily destroy half of an entire harvest. It is estimated that on an average 20-30 % crop losses are attributable to weed infestation and growth in Pakistan.

Chemical weed-control methods have always been an attractive solution because they are relatively cost-effective and easy to use and have therefore played a key role in the production of food, feed, and fiber over the past 60 years.

However, careful consideration needs to be given to any potential hazards that these chemicals may pose, especially due to frequent contact with farmers, food and the environment. This is ensured through comprehensive risk assessment procedures which take reasonable exposure conditions and scenarios into consideration. Across most countries worldwide, plant protection products cannot be used unless it is clearly established that there is no unreasonable risk to the health of consumers, farmers, local population, and that it does not cause unacceptable effects on the environment.

Glyphosate is a herbicide that has a long history of safe use. It presents a low risk to human health and animals and is unlikely to leach into groundwater from the soil. Till date, no other herbicide combines these characteristics, which is why glyphosate is used extensively to control weeds in a wide variety of agricultural, industrial and domestic situations and is so much demanded by farmers, large and small, all around the world.

Over the past 30 years, glyphosate has become the most important herbicide in global agriculture. For farmers, glyphosate herbicides provide simple, flexible and cost-effective weed control due to its effectiveness in removing perennial weeds for several years. Furthermore, its application as a broad-spectrum herbicide has helped reduce the use of ploughing as a means of controlling weeds, which otherwise would expose fertile topsoil to water and wind erosion.

Since glyphosate was first introduced nearly 40 years ago it has been subjected to hundreds of laboratory and field research studies to assess its impact on human health and the environment. Because glyphosate has been widely adopted for weed control in agriculture, industry and home gardens, it has become perhaps the most widely studied active ingredient used in herbicidal products, being the subject of hundreds of scientific publications.

As evidence of its long history of safe use, Glyphosate, under its various trade names is registered in over 150 countries around the world. Leading regulators and oversight agencies, including the ECHA (European Chemical Agency), German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), New Zealand Environment Protection Agency (NZ EPA), United States Environmental Protection Agency – Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention andCanadian Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) have made independent assessment and have approved the use of glyphosate within their respective jurisdiction. Additionally, recent speculation around its safety and has not impacted the existing registrations and all news of countries reclassifying the chemical have turned out to be factually incorrect. In fact, as recent as May 2016 the Joint Meeting on Pesticide Residues (JMPR) administered jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and WHO re-evaluated glyphosate concluding that “Glyphosate is unlikely to be genotoxic at anticipated dietary exposures”.

In order to fully appreciate the rigorous scrutiny Glyphosate is subjected to by regulators around the world one has to take into account the various safety parameters an applicant is required to comply with. These include identification of physical /chemical properties of the active ingredient, its fate and behaviour in the environment, possible effects on the environment, non-target animals, -plants and microorganisms (ecotoxicology), possible effects on mammals (toxicology) and finally, residues in crops, food and feed.

Given the stringent requirements above, all evaluations of glyphosate by regulatory authorities have so far concluded that glyphosate does not pose any unacceptable risk to human health, the environment or non-target animals and plants. The fact that glyphosate binds strongly to soil and that it degrades rapidly in soil and water are significant factors in its favorable safety profile. Glyphosate’s overall low toxicity and its good safety profile are major benefits which have contributed to the widespread use of glyphosate based plant protection products.

In the European Union (EU) alone, glyphosate was approved after a health evaluation based on the results of over 200 toxicology studies. The overall conclusion from that evaluation was that glyphosate meets all the safety requirements laid down by all relevant EU directives for herbicides and poses no unacceptable risk to human health. This view has so far been confirmed by all subsequent safety evaluations conducted by official regulatory agencies.

As with all human activity, agricultural practices (including the use of herbicides) have the potential to impact the environment. The minimization of potential exposure of non-target sites and of associated non-target organisms presents challenges. To address those challenges, a wide range of studies are conducted on agro chemicals to look at any potentially negative effects. Subsequently, the information obtained is reflected on product labels and has been used to develop guidelines, fact sheets and programs which aim to promote best practices in relation to the use of such products. Similarly, for products containing glyphosate, the objective is to maximize the benefits from their use, while minimizing potential risks to human health and the environment. Training provided by extension services and by industry plays an important role in advising and educating farmers about best practices. Product stewardship is about the responsible and ethical management of a product through its entire life cycle – from the discovery, right through to use and beyond. It requires that measures are taken to minimize any potential impact on human health or the environment. Therefore, it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to provide adequate stewardship and safe application of Glyphosate products and ensure its benefits in the long term.

The writer is Independent Researcher.