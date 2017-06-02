Glowing tributes paid to youths

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid glowing tributes to two Kashmiri youth, Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Basharat Ahmad Sheikh martyred by Indian troops during a crackdown operation in Nathipora area of Sopore, today.

The Hurriyet forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir particularly the youth had been rendering sacrifices for a great and sacred cause which would not be allowed to go waste.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people had internationalized the Kashmir dispute.

He said that the Kashmir movement was in decisive phase and the international community considered the settlement of Kashmir dispute inevitable for regional peace.

The spokesman also expressed serious concern over the continued house detention of the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyet leaders and activists and demanded their immediate release.

Meanwhile, APHC leader and the Chairman of Islamic Political Party – Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said the continued cycle of killings is due to the delayed resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He expressed condolence and solidarity with the families of two mujahideen, Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Basharat Ahmad Sheikh who were martyred by Indian troops in Sopore.

He said the Indian leaders instead of looking for the root cause of the dispute are only issuing statements which are both provocative and contradictory in nature.—KMS