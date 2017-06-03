Glowing tributes paid to two Sopore martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyet leaders have paid rich tributes to the two youth, Aijaz Ahmed Mir and Basharat Ahmed Sheikh, who were martyred by Indian troops in Sopore on Thursday.

Syed Ali Gilani in an interview in Srinagar said that the oppression against the youth in Kashmir was part of rigid policy of the Indian rulers. “Bloodshed and oppression of the rulers in Kashmir has been going on for last several decades. The rigid policies of Indian rulers are aggravating the situation in Kashmir,” he said.

The spokesman of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum in a statement in Srinagar paying tributes to Aijaz Ahmed Mir and Basharat Ahmed Sheikh said, “The killings of our youth greatly pain us but they strengthen the Kashmiris’ resolve towards the ongoing freedom struggle.” He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the entire Hurriyet leadership and prayed for the success of the martyrs’ mission.

Hurriyet leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Zafar Akbar Butt, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Agha Syed Yasoob, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War in their statements in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.—KMS