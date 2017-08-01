Glowing tributes paid to two Pulwama martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Iqbal Mir Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War and Yasmeen Raja have paid glowing tributes to two martyrs Shariq Ahmad Sheikh and Shabbir Ahmad Mir.

The Hurriyat leaders in their joint statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the use of pellets and bullets on peaceful protesters in which more than dozens got serious injuries.

They said India cannot defeat the resolve and conviction of the freedom fighters as Kashmiri youth are offering huge sacrifices. They said youth had played an important role in internationalizing the movement and sacrifices offered by youths have center-staged Kashmir issue at global level which has added a new page in the ongoing resistance movement.—KMS