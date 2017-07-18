Glowing tributes paid to Tral martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while paying tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral has said that our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their people.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “This puts a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honor these sacrifices and take the movement to its logical end.”

“Authorities have created appalling situations in the territory. They have set forth their strategy and are looking for excuses to create 90’s like situation in Kashmir to justify the use of the force against the people,” he said.

On the direction of Syed Ali Gilani, a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat delegation comprising Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Umar Aadil Dar, Sajjad Ahmad Pala, Sajad Ahmad and others visited Tral and Pulwama to participate in the funerals of the martyred youth.—KMS