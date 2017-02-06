Glowing tributes paid to Sopore martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, resistance leaders have paid tributes to Azaharuddin alias Ghazi Umar and Sajjad Ahmad alias Babar, who were martyred by Indian troops at Amargarh in north Kashmir’s Sopore district, yesterday.

The Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The sacrifices of the martyred youth are the most precious assets of the ongoing resistance struggle”.

“For the past several decades, people especially youth have been offering sacrifices of their precious lives and so far tens and thousands have achieved martyrdom to garner attention of the international community towards the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir issue,” the statement added.

In a statement, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Chief Aasiya Andrabi said, “The youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of our nation thereby putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honor their sacrifices and take the movement to its logical end.” She criticized the world community’s criminal silence saying that their insensitivity and unconcern is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed.

Democratic Freedom Party in a statement expressed grief over the killing of youth. APHC leader Mohammad Yousuf Naqash while paying glowing tributes the Sopore martyrs said India should read writing on the wall that it can in any way suppress our freedom movement which is just and genuine. Zafar Akbar Butt and Bilal Siddiqui also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in his statement paid rich tributes to martyrs advocate Muhammad Hussein, Muhammad Yakoob Khan, Ghulam Muhammad and Muhammad Maqbool Teli on their martyrdom day.

Recalling the sacrifices of these martyrs, Yasin Malik said that these martyrs sacrificed their today for our tomorrow.—KMS