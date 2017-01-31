Glowing tributes paid to martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leaders including Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdul Rashid and Saleem Zargar, today, visited the bereaved family of Wamiq Farooq and expressed solidarity with them on the eve of his 7th martyrdom anniversary.

Wamiq Farooq – a class 7th student – was killed after being hit in the head by a teargas shell fired at him by Indian police near Ghani Memorial stadium on January 31, 2010. The leaders, on the occasion, hailed the courage exhibited by the family against the forces of oppression and tyranny and said the authorities used every tactic to dilute the case to shield the culprits.

Paying glowing tributes to Wamiq Farooq, they urged the world human rights bodies to come to rescue the people of Kashmir where teenagers like Wamiq Farooq are murdered. Hurriyet leaders, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Zahid Ashraf in their joint statement in Srinagar, paying glowing tributes to Wamiq Farooq and other martyrs of 2010 uprising, said that sacrifices rendered by teenaged martyrs would not be allowed to go waste

They said that Kashmiris had given unprecedented sacrifices for securing right to self-determination and would continue it till complete success. Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdul Rashid and Saleem Zargar participated in the joint protest programme held at Abi Guzar in Srinagar.—Agencies