Glowing tributes paid to Sabzar, others

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders have paid glowing tributes to Sabzar Ahmad Butt and other youth martyred by Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism in Baramulla and Pulwama districts.

APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed grief over the martyrdom of Hizb commander, Sabzar Ahmad and his companions. Paying glowing tributes to them, he said, “Martyrs are always in our hearts.”

Shabbir Shah termed Shaheed Sabzar Ahmad as hero of youth, adding that his contribution and sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement in such a short span of life was exemplary.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian forces were killing innocent people in Kashmir to suppress their ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination till complete success.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed great concern over fresh wave of Indian army operations and killings with impunity across the Kashmir Valley resulting in the murder of two more top mujahideen, Sabzar and Faizan in Tral area of South Kashmir. He paid glowing tribute to the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families.

The General Secretary of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Nahida Nasreen, in her statement in Srinagar said that Sabzar Ahmad was one of the great youth leaders in Kashmir who was not only the successor of Burhan Wani but was also his close friend.

APHC leader, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, in a statement expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Sabzar Ahmad and his associates, adding that their sacrifices would definitely bring positive results soon.

Other Hurriyet leaders including Zafar Akbar Butt, Bilal Siddiqee, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi and Firdous Ahmad Shah in their separate statements in Srinagar, paying glowing tributes to Sabzar Ahmad and his associates expressed solidarity and sympathies with the bereaved families.—KMS