Glowing tributes paid to Sabzar, other martyrs

Srinagar

Hurriyet leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the Hizbul Mujahideen top commander, Sabzar Ahmad Butt and his other associates martyred by Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism in Baramulla and Pulwama districts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, while paying rich tributes to Sabzar Ahmad and his associate, said, “Struggle of this great soul (Sabzar) against illegal control and oppression will always be remembered and cherished by Kashmiris.”

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, in a statement said, “Unless and until New Delhi gives up its stubbornness and illogic approach towards Kashmir dispute the bloodshed will continue and the peace of the whole region will remain at risk.”

He condemned the use of force on protesters in every nook and corner of the valley. “Our brave hearts are challenging a big military might of the world which has forcibly taken control of Kashmir,” he added.

The Tehreek-e-Mazahmat Chairman, Bilal Sidiqee, in his statement in Srinagar, while paying rich tributes to the martyrs, said, “We feel this pain and their sacrifices won’t go waste.”

Hurriyet leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir said that the way people were reacting to the killings should serve as eye-opener for Indian rulers.

Hurriyet leaders, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, and Ghulam Nabi War also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Butt and his associate Faizan Ahmed in T ral area of Pulwama district.

Despite restrictions and heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel, people from different areas of the territory, today, made their way into Tral to participate in the last rites of Sabzar Ahmad Butt who was a close associate of charismatic commander Burhan Wani. Because of huge gathering, the funeral prayers of Sabzar were held at least seven times.—NNI