Glowing tributes paid to late Zahid Malik

Staff Reporter

lahore

Quran Khawani for the eternal peace of world acclaimed journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik was held on Thursday at Lahore office of the newspaper. Among others, Resident Editor Pakistan Observer, Lahore, Khalid Butt, Chief Reporter Muhammad Salim and other staff members attended the Quran Khawani. On the occasion, Khalid Butt paid glowing tributes to late Zahid Malik for his national services as well as promotion of Islamic brotherhood.

He said late Zahid Malik was a true Pakistani who throughout his life struggled for safeguarding the country’s ideological boundaries. He said services rendered by the late would always be rembered.