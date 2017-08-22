Glowing tributes paid to Kashmiri martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Waza have paid glowing tributes to Mohammad Yaseen Itoo, Mohammad Ayub Lone and others recently martyred by Indian troops.

The Hurriyat leaders visited the martyrs’ families in Islamabad and Chadoora areas and expressed solidarity with them and reiterated that freedom struggle will be taken to its logical end politically and peacefully.

They expressed concern over the deployment of extra Indian troops in the Valley to crush the ongoing freedom movement of Kashmir. Deployment of Army or use of black laws is no solution to the Kashmir dispute, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders demand the release of political detainees ahead of Eid-ul- Azha. They also prayed for speedy recovery of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their separate statements condemned the ongoing arrest spree in the territory and demanded the immediate release of all political detainees.—KMS