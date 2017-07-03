Glowing tributes paid to Delgam martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to martyrs including a woman killed by Indian troops in Delgam area of Islamabad district.

Hurriyet leader, Mohammad Musadiq Aadil in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is our moral as well as religious duty to safeguard the sacrifices by continuing the ongoing movement of freedom with zeal and commitment till the cherished goal is achieved.

Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the martyred persons, expressed concern over the continued loss of precious lives and said there is a need to address the Kashmir dispute.

She said: “India has waged a war against the people of Kashmir and is killing our youth both boys and girl on daily basis. She expressed her condolence and extended the solidarity with the bereaved families.

The Kashmir High Court Bar Association in a statement condemned the targeted killing of two civilians including a woman and the injuring of a dozen civilians at Sagam Kokernag, who were protesting against the killings at Dialgam.

Member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly Engineer Rasheed in his statement in Srinagar said that New Delhi was more interested in killing and controlling Kashmiris by bullets rather showing any desire for a peaceful settlement to Kashmir dispute.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, and General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous Wani in their statements issued in Srinagar also condemned the killings by Indian troops.

