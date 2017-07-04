Glowing tributes paid to 2 martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), Agha Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and other Hurriyet leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to Jehanghir Ahmad and Kifayat Ahmad martyred by Indian forces during a siege and search operation at Pulwama Bahmnoo.

Agha Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the martyrs, said that their sacrifices had internationalized the Kashmir dispute and would bring fruit.

Other Hurriyet leaders including Zafar Akbar Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Yasmeen Raja and Ghulam Nabi War in their statements said that the sacrifices offered by martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.—KMS