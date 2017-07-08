Glowing tributes to iconic Col (Retd) Amjad Hussain at NPT seminar

Glowing Tributes were paid to Col (Retd)

(Retd) Amjad Hussain, a prominent worker of Pakistan Movement, at a largely attended seminar in his honour by the Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust, at Tehrek-i-I Pakistan on Wednesday.

Former President of Pakistan, and Chairman of NPT, Muhammad Rafiq Tarar in his message acknowledged the services and the part played by late Col (Retd) Amjad Hussain Syed, in the Pakistan Movement, who according to him was a regular visitor of both Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to Tarar, the vacuum created by the passing away of Col (Retd) . Amjad, will not be filled for long as he had fought fearlessly against those endeavouring for making Pakistan secular. Chairman, Pakistan Movement Trust, Justice, (Retd) Mian Mehbob Ahmed, Senator Mushaid Hussain Syed, Muwahid Hussain Syed, Justice (Retd) Aftab Farrukh, NPT Chief Coordinator, Mian Farooq Altaf, MNA. Dr.Shazia Manshib and others also spoke to pay tributes to the iconic career of Col (Retd). Amjad Syed.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said his father had developed true love for Pakistan ideology in his children.’He advised us to follow the teaching of Quaid-i-Azam.’ The senator said and vowed to raise his voice for the NPT and PMWT activities in the Parliament. Ch Javed Elahi said that he had a very old relationship with late Amjad Hussain. He said the deceased was his spiritual father. ‘Amjad Hussain faced very difficult circumstances, followed the right path and sustained on it. He nurtured his children on the best lines and trained them how to earn honestly.

The veteran journalist, late Majid Nizami, did a great deal by establishing the NPT where personalities are remembered,’ he added. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed appreciated the district government for naming a road after Col (Retd) (Retd) Amjad Hussain and announced to take out a special number of Monthly ‘Nazaria-i-Pakistan’ on his life and services besides holding a competition of essay writing among students with a prize of Rs100,000 to the winner.

