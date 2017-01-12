Glowing tribute paid to Ibn-e-Insha

Multan

Known poet, humorist, travelogue and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was a poet with new and unique accent with special reference to Urdu poems.

Talking to APP in connection with poet’s death anniversary here on Wednesday, former Dean Bahauddin Zakariya University, Dr Robina Tareen, said that intially, Ibn-e-Insha shot to fame by translating Chinese poems.

She informed that he translated several languages poetry into Urdu, adding that Insha was a poet of gloomy accent and at the same time his prose was full of wit.

Dr Robina stated that his prose gives us a sense of zealous life. She said that Insha travelled most countries of the world and depicted the life of those country in different style with the help of cartoons and pictures.

He had a big name in the field of journalism, she said and added that his books including ‘Ibn-i- Batoota kay TaqubMain, ‘Chaltay Ho tu Cheen ko Chilye’ and Dunya Gol Ha’ earned him popularity. Former Principal, Govt Civil Lines Post Graduate College, Prof Anwar Jamal, said that Sher Muhammad Khan, popularly known as Ibn-i-Insha tried to comprehend life and make others understand it through his beautiful poetic verses.

He infomred that the great Urdu poet was convinced that human emotions and its respect topped every other thing. Within Insha, existed a sufi and philosopher who was torch-bearer of human values, he said and added that ‘Insha Ji Uttho Ub Kooch karo’ is a modern-day classic.

Ibne Insha’s poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are “Awara Gard Ki Diary”, “Dunya Gol Hey”, “Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main”, “Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye” and “Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir”.—APP