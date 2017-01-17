Global warming: Emerging threat

Sundus Fatima

Global warming and climate change is now considered as an emerging threat for the world. Seminars and conferences are being held every year on this issue all over the world. United Nation Organization (UNO) is also working on that sensitive issue. The temperature of earth is increasing day by day, this increase in temperature is now worrying the climate scientists and they are relating this with the theory of destruction. According to them, the cities and countries nearer sea are in danger. They also state that Karachi will drown into the water in year 2060. These statements are supporting the statement that the III World War will occur on the problem of water. There are many ways to stop this huge threat but the Government of Pakistan does not seem to be working on that big threat. Plantation, use of fossil fuel in industry, solid waste management system are the means to overcome the effects of greenhouse gases. These all are the ways to stop this emerging threat.