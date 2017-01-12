Global warming: A serious threat

Shazia Kakar

Islamabad

Climate change or Global warming is a serious problem for the Earth and its inhabitants. Concern about global warming has increased and many believe that the phenomenon will eventually pose a serious threat to people and their way of life. Along with humans, its effects on animals and agriculture are also frightening. The shift toward belief in global warming follows a winter that most describe as being unusually warm. A new Pew Research Centre’s survey illustrates that there is a global consensus that climate change is a significant challenge. Nevertheless, there are significant regional differences on the perception of the problems posed by global warming. According to this research, Americans and Chinese, whose economies are responsible for the greatest annual Carbon dioxide emissions, are least concerned about the issue.

Though there were some environmental successes in 2016, such as the Paris Climate Agreement becoming law, it had some depressing headlines regarding global warming and the planet’s overall environmental health. 2016 burned through heat records and the year was poised to be the hottest year since record keeping began 122 years ago, by a significant margin. By November, global temperature had averaged 1.2 degrees Celsius above industrial levels, According to World Meteorological organization. The Copenhagen Accord in 2009 stated that warming should not increase by more than 2 degrees Celsius this century, to hopefully avoid the worst impact of climate change. With the election of Donald Trump as the President of the United States, the future of climate change has been called into question, despite the landmark Paris agreement becoming law last year. The President-elect warned that one of the top priorities for his Presidency would be to pull out the US from the landmark Paris Agreement.