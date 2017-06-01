Let’s firstly define the term global warming. Global warming is the term used to describe a gradual increase in the average temperature of the Earth’s atmosphere and its oceans, a change that is believed to be permanently changing the Earth’s climate. Global warming is one of the key international issues. Much is talked about controlling the effects of global warming by countries and international organizations but in fact nothing is being done to control its effects at a global level. The temperature is getting warmer each year.

Global Warming is badly affecting the humans, plants and animals in a number of ways through increased ocean levels, droughts and changed weather patterns. A real solution must be found to control the effects of global warming at international level. If not done so, the entire world will face its consequences. Awareness among public must be priority of the countries and international conferences must be held each year to collect expertise and ideas from scholars, researchers, environmental experts in this regard.

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

