Global stocks sink on ‘fire and fury’ warning to North Korea

London

World stock markets and the dollar slid Wednesday after US President Donald Trump warned of “fire and fury” in retaliation to North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, sending traders fleeing to safe-haven investments.

North Korea raised the stakes just hours later, saying it was considering missile strikes near US strategic military installations on the Pacific island of Guam.

Trump’s comments marked a sharp intensification of Washington’s rhetoric over the North’s nuclear and missile programmes, which saw a seventh set of United Nations sanctions imposed on it at the weekend. “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” said Trump, speaking from his golf club in New Jersey on Tuesday. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” The comments dragged Wall Street down into negative territory in late Tuesday trading, snapping a nine-day streak of record closes by the Dow.—AFP