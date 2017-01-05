Global stocks mostly rise

New York

World stock markets mostly rose Tuesday in the first session of 2017, with London reaching a new high and the Dow resuming its push towards the 20,000 milestone. Those gains came after the release of generally upbeat economic data the US and European countries, part of the ramp-up in economic news after the sleepy holiday period.

“Overall we ended 2016 with a great deal of optimism about stocks, even though the last week of the year was somewhat on a sideways move,” said David Levy, portfolio manager at Republic Wealth Advisors. The FTSE rallied after a survey showed UK manufacturing hitting a 30-month high in December.

The Institute for Supply Management gave a similar reading on the US, where manufacturing activity rose for the fourth straight month, according to a survey of purchasing managers. “The global tallies for manufacturing are almost universally signaling good news; such simultaneous strength has not been present for quite a while,” IHS Global Insight US economist Michael Montgomery said in a commentary.

Data in Germany and France showed higher inflation in both countries. London rose 0.5 percent to a new all-time closing high of 7,177.89.—AFP