Global stocks hit skids as corporate results disappoint

World stock markets fell Friday as a rash of disappointing company results triggered profit-taking ahead of the weekend, although the Dow managed to hold on for its third straight record close.

Wall Street recovered from early losses, but still felt the impact of downbeat results at the end of the week. “It was a pretty good week, obviously ending on a sour note,” Chris Low of FTN Financial told AFP.

“We started the week with better than expected earnings form the big banks. At the end of the week, we had Amazon.”

The online retail behemoth fell 2.5 percent after the company reported a dip in profits despite a big boost in sales.

Meanwhile, the oil supermajors were split, with ExxonMobil falling 1.5 percent as second quarter profits surged but missed expectations as output fell, while Chevron rose 1.8 percent after it reported better-than-expected profit.

Investors also were digesting the better but below-expectation GDP growth of 2.6 percent in the second quarter, as well as the political uncertainty after another failed attempt at healthcare reform in the US.

“The result has thrown cold water on the hopes for a pro-growth agenda,” economist Diane Swonk said in a research note.

“In fact, policy uncertainty, which places a drag on growth, is measurably on the rise.”

The dollar took a hit from US GDP data which cast further doubt on any early interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Oil got a lift from the weaker dollar, this week’s US stockpile data and lingering expectations of more production cuts, or at least more discipline in implementing the current ones.—AFP